Rays' Jose Alvarado: Shifts to restricted list
The Rays transferred Alvarado (personal) to the restricted list ahead of Sunday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Alvarado has yet to rejoin the team and had already been sidelined for the minimum seven days allotted for players on the family medical emergency list, prompting Tampa Bay to reclassify his status. Manager Kevin Cash said that Alvarado's absence likely won't drag on for much longer, going as far to suggest the hard-throwing lefty could be reinstated as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
