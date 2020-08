Alvarado (shoulder) saw a doctor in New York on Monday and will be shut down from throwing for 10-to-14 days, the Associated Press reports.

The burly southpaw was placed on the injured list Saturday with shoulder inflammation, and it appears he's headed for a much longer stay on it than the minimum 10 days. Alvarado looked out of sorts while trying to apparently pitch through the injury in his appearance Saturday, when he allowed four earned runs over two-third of an inning to the Blue Jays.