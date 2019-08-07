Alvarado fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Durham's win over Syracuse on Tuesday, issuing no hits and two walks while recording a strikeout.

A report Monday had indicated Alvarado would take the hill Wednesday and Thursday for the Bulls, but that schedule was apparently moved up by a day. Alvarado threw 26 pitches overall Tuesday, with control problems leading to him getting only 12 of those offerings into the strike zone. Alvarado is schedule to toe the rubber again Wednesday, after which he'll likely be evaluated for possible activation.