Rays' Jose Alvarado: Solid in first Durham outing
Alvarado fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Durham's win over Syracuse on Tuesday, issuing no hits and two walks while recording a strikeout.
A report Monday had indicated Alvarado would take the hill Wednesday and Thursday for the Bulls, but that schedule was apparently moved up by a day. Alvarado threw 26 pitches overall Tuesday, with control problems leading to him getting only 12 of those offerings into the strike zone. Alvarado is schedule to toe the rubber again Wednesday, after which he'll likely be evaluated for possible activation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...