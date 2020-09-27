Alvarado (shoulder) threw a live batting practice Saturday and remains a candidate to return at some point in the postseason, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander's availability will naturally be heavily dependent on the health of his shoulder, but it will also be contingent on his ability to locate consistently and command the zone. Alvarado hasn't seen game action since Aug. 14, so rust will certainly be a concern if he is eventually activated. "Velo was up right where we like it. I think he was at 96-97 [mph]," manager Kevin Cash said. "Landed a couple of breaking balls. He's another one to make a decision on. Just get his comfort from a health standpoint. He certainly appears like he's healthy."