Alvarado fired a scoreless sixth inning in which he also recorded a strikeout during a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Friday.

Alvarado has been sparsely utilized by manager Kevin Cash this spring, with Friday's outing only his second appearance of the exhibition slate. The 23-year-old southpaw has thrown just 13 total pitches but recorded three strikeouts, and he remains on track to see the bulk of save opportunities despite the Rays not officially designating him as a full-time closer.