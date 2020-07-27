Alvarado, who fired a scoreless ninth frame during which he recorded two strikeouts in an extra-inning win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, has opened the season with back-to-back scoreless appearances.

There was a fair amount of scrutiny on Alvarado heading into the campaign, as the left-hander was coming off a wildly inconsistent 2019 in which he often struggled with control. Despite some unsightly numbers in spring training this year, Alvarado had steadfastly maintained he was primed for a big 2020, and early returns have certainly been encouraging. The 25-year-old has yet to see a save chance, but he's now retired six batters on a relatively efficient 35 pitches while posting a 4:1 K:BB across his first pair of outings.