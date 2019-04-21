Alvarado (0-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up a run on two hits and a walk over one inning while striking out one as the Rays fell 6-5 to the Red Sox.

The Rays was down 5-0 after a big second inning by Boston, but they climbed out of the hole and tied it up in the bottom of the eighth, only to see their closer falter in the ninth. Alvarado hadn't given up a run in 10 appearances prior to Saturday, and his 17:5 K:BB through 10.1 innings is still excellent, so there's no cause for alarm in one hiccup.