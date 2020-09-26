Alvarado (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Alvarado doesn't look like he'll be activated from the 45-day injured list prior to Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Phillies, but he could be a candidate to earn a spot on Tampa Bay's postseason roster. The lefty hasn't pitched for the big club since Aug. 14, but before imploding in that appearance and subsequently landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, Alvarado had posted a 2.16 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and an 11:4 K:BB over 8.1 innings in his first eight appearances of 2020.