Alvarado (shoulder) is scheduled to throw to Ji-Man Choi (hamstring) and Yandy Diaz (hamstring) in a simulated game setting Monday, the Associated Press reports.

The left-hander did the same Saturday and reportedly looked very good in terms of velocity, as he continues to ramp up for a possible return early in the postseason. Alvarado's chances of suiting up at some point in the upcoming Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays will likely become clearer after Monday's activity.