Alvarado, who was charged with a loss against the Indians on Friday after allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks over an inning, will continue to see his usual amount of save opportunities, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alvarado essentially shares the closer role with right-hander Diego Castillo, who matches Alvarado's fives saves while checking in with a lower ERA (2.39) and WHIP (1.03). Alvarado sports 3.15 and 1.35 figures in those categories and is now 0-4 on the season while also sporting one blown save. However, manager Kevin Cash made it a point to state he "has no concerns whatsoever" about the southpaw, whose bloated 5.4 BB/9 has been a culprit in his occasional struggles.