Alvarado (personal) remains in Venezuela with his family and isn't expected to return to the team for Tampa Bay's weekend series against the Red Sox, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Manager Kevin Cash got in touch with Alvarado on Tuesday, and while the skipper is optimistic that the lefty will be back by the weekend, it seems unlikely at this point. Alvarado was placed on the family medical list Sunday.

