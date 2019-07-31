Alvarado (oblique) progressed to throwing from 90 feet Tuesday and is slated for a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed closer appears to be on pace for his projected mid-August return date. How Alvarado responds to back-to-back days of physical activity should be a good litmus test for where he currently is in his recovery.

