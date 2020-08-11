Alvarado (personal), who was activated from the paternity list earlier in the day, was credited with a hold in a win over the Red Sox on Monday. He allowed one hit and one walk over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The hard-throwing left-hander inherited a two-on, two-out situation in the eighth inning and initially made the situation thornier by issuing a walk to Christian Vazquez and yielding a two-run single to Jonathan Arauz. However, Alvarado then avoided further damage by inducing a fielder's choice groundout from Kevin Pillar and preserving the Rays' 8-7 lead in the process. Alvarado recorded a strikeout to open the ninth as well before yielding to Andrew Kittredge for the save, and despite the somewhat rocky outing, he managed to lower his ERA to 2.84 since the pair of runs he allowed were charged to Peter Fairbanks. Alvarado has thus far made good overall on his pledge to bounce back from last season's inconsistency, but he's notably yet to log a save opportunity.