Alvarado, who was activated off the restricted list Friday, allowed an earned run on a hit and a wild pitch over an inning in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

The left-handed closer got his first taste of game action since June 1 in the low-leverage scenario, and he showed a bit of rust while putting a pair of men on and throwing 18 pitches overall during his one frame. However, Alvarado ultimately got through the inning by allowing just one run on a Logan Forsythe groundout and will look to fully regain his stride in forthcoming appearances.