Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Since the start of June, Caballero is slashing just .137/.290/.137 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate. The 28-year-old utility player has still been able to provide some semblance of fantasy value during that time by collecting 10 stolen bases, but his ongoing struggles have begun to cost him some playing time. He'll be on the bench for the third time in four games Sunday, and most of his starts could come against left-handed pitching moving forward until he shows some improvement with the bat.