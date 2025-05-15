Caballero went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Caballero has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with two steals over his last seven games, a span that includes a pair of multi-hit efforts. Playing time is set to get more difficult to maintain for the defensively versatile 28-year-old, but his hot hitting should help him continue to push Taylor Walls at shortstop once Josh Lowe, back from a long-term oblique injury, settles back into right field. Caballero has a .250/.333/.370 slash line with a home run, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and 10 steals across 105 plate appearances this season. Even if he loses out on a near-everyday role, he'll still be a speedy option off the bench for the Rays.