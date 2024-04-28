Caballero is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Caballero will head to the bench Sunday after he posted a .217/.250/.370 slash line and 26.5 percent strikeout rate while starting the previous 12 games. Amed Rosario will shift to shortstop and bat third.
