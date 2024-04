Caballero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

The shortstop took Jose Soriano deep to lead off the second inning, giving Tampa Bay its final run of the game. It was Caballero's first long ball of 2024, but he's had a blistering start to the campaign at the plate, batting .351 (13-for-37) through 11 games with three doubles, five steals, six RBI and seven runs in addition to Wednesday's homer.