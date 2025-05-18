Caballero went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Caballero sparked a four-run fifth inning, leading off with a single, swiping two bases and scoring the game's first run. The 28-year-old has hit safely in five straight games and has tallied nine steals in the month of May. On the season, he's hitting .260 with one home run, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and 12 steals across 113 plate appearances.