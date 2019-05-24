De Leon (elbow) allowed a hit and two walks over 2.2 scoreless innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Norfolk on Tuesday in his second rehab start with the Bulls. He struck out two.

De Leon was impressive for the second time in as many starts at the Triple-A level, and he's now logged 5.2 scoreless frames with the Bulls in his pair of rehab outings. De Leon hit 52 pitches in Tuesday's appearance, upping his overall count by four over his first trip to the mound with Durham.