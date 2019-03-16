De Leon (elbow) threw his second batting practice of the week Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

De Leon joined fellow Tommy John surgery rehabber Brett Honeywell in throwing a live BP on Friday. De Leon was also throwing his second session of the week after having worked up to 15 pitches Tuesday. The right-hander will continue to work towards an eventual minor-league rehab assignment, which would appear to still be several weeks away at minimum.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

    Introducing 'Hotspot Drafting'

    Don't target players on Draft Day — target production. Figure out the best way to do that with...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...