Rays' Jose De Leon: Another successful BP
De Leon (elbow) threw his second batting practice of the week Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
De Leon joined fellow Tommy John surgery rehabber Brett Honeywell in throwing a live BP on Friday. De Leon was also throwing his second session of the week after having worked up to 15 pitches Tuesday. The right-hander will continue to work towards an eventual minor-league rehab assignment, which would appear to still be several weeks away at minimum.
