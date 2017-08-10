Rays' Jose De Leon: Dealing with forearm tightness
De Leon (back) was lifted from Wednesday's start for High-A Charlotte with forearm tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This helps explain why De Leon lasted just two innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- and failed to throw a pitch faster than 84 mph. He'll head for further evaluation Thursday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his status.
