De Leon (back) tossed four scoreless innings with the Gulf Coast League Rays, allowing one hit, walking another batter and fanning eight.

This was the pitching prospect's second rehab start with Tampa Bay's rookie-league affiliate. He now has seven innings of rehab work under his belt, and he's looked sharp in both outings. It's unclear what his timetable for return is, although his strong showings could help him move his rehab assignment up the organizational ladder fairly soon.