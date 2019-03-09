Rays' Jose De Leon: Facing hitters next week
De Leon (elbow) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
De Leon has thrown off the mound on multiple occasions over the past few weeks and after experiences no complications while doing so, he'll move on to the next phase of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. It's not expected that De Leon will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until the back half of May, so he'll likely open the season on the 60-day injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...