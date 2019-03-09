De Leon (elbow) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

De Leon has thrown off the mound on multiple occasions over the past few weeks and after experiences no complications while doing so, he'll move on to the next phase of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. It's not expected that De Leon will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until the back half of May, so he'll likely open the season on the 60-day injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories