De Leon (elbow) has been granted one of three potential rehab assignment extensions that pitchers recovering from Tommy John surgery are eligible for, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

De Leon has already logged seven rehab outings, generating a 3.72 ERA in those appearances. The right-hander worked up to 63 pitches in his most recent outing Friday, and the Rays would likely want to see him stretch out past the 80-pitch mark before activating him.