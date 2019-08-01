The Rays optioned De Leon to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He'll cede his spot on the active roster and in the Tampa Bay bullpen to Nick Anderson, whom the Rays acquired from the Marlins on Wednesday. De Leon was recalled ahead of Wednesday's game against the Red Sox to give the Rays a fresh arm, but he ultimately went unused in the 8-5 win. The 26-year-old right-hander will thus have to wait a little longer before making his first big-league appearance since May 2017.

