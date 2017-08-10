Rays' Jose De Leon: Goes only two innings Wednesday
De Leon (back) pitched two scoreless innings for High-A Charlotte against Jupiter on Wednesday, allowing a hit and issuing three walks. He also recorded a pair of strikeouts.
De Leon has been effective since returning to game action July 18, averaging a strikeout an inning over five outings. However, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times notes that Wednesday's appearance was De Leon's shortest, and that he didn't throw a pitch over 84 mph.
