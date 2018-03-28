Rays' Jose De Leon: Hits 10-day DL
The Rays placed De Leon on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
De Leon underwent Tommy John surgery in March and will miss the rest of the season, so it seems inevitable that he'll be moved to 60-day DL the next time the Rays need to open up a 40-man roster spot. The 25-year-old likely won't be cleared to resume throwing off flat ground until the offseason and may not be ready to go by the time the 2019 campaign opens.
