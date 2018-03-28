The Rays placed De Leon on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

De Leon underwent Tommy John surgery in March and will miss the rest of the season, so it seems inevitable that he'll be moved to 60-day DL the next time the Rays need to open up a 40-man roster spot. The 25-year-old likely won't be cleared to resume throwing off flat ground until the offseason and may not be ready to go by the time the 2019 campaign opens.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories