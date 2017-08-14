Play

De Leon was placed on the minor-league disabled list Monday with elbow tendinitis, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is another tough break for the Rays' prospect, as he's back on the disabled list for a third time this season. It's unclear how long his most recent ailment will keep him on the shelf, but the Rays will likely proceed cautiously with the oft-injured hurler.

