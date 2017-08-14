Rays' Jose De Leon: Lands on minors DL
De Leon was placed on the minor-league disabled list Monday with elbow tendinitis, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This is another tough break for the Rays' prospect, as he's back on the disabled list for a third time this season. It's unclear how long his most recent ailment will keep him on the shelf, but the Rays will likely proceed cautiously with the oft-injured hurler.
More News
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Goes only two innings Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Dominating GCL hitters on rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Expected to return to game action this week•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Suffers strained lat Thursday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...