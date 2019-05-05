De Leon (elbow) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in High-A Charlotte's win over Jupiter on Saturday, his first game action since August 2017.

De Leon will be brought along slowly according to manager Kevin Cash, and his rocky outing Saturday confirms why that pace is prudent. The rehabbing right-hander could only get 14 of his 33 pitches into the strike zone, and he'll look to sharpen up during his next trip to the mound in the latter half of the coming week.