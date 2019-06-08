Rays' Jose De Leon: Mows down six in latest rehab start
De Leon (elbow) recorded six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch over four innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Gwinnett on Friday.
De Leon worked up to 63 pitches in the outing, a new high-water mark for him in his rehab. The right-hander also established new benchmarks in innings and strikeouts, and he now has seven minor-league outings under his belt overall. It remains to be seen if De Leon is given at least one more opportunity to stretch out before activation is considered.
