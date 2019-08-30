Rays' Jose De Leon: Notches first '19 win
De Leon (1-0) was credited with the win over the Astros on Thursday, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk over an inning. He struck out one.
De Leon surrendered an unearned run courtesy of an error by third baseman Matt Duffy in the seventh inning, but by virtue of having recorded an out to close out the bottom of the sixth before the Rays mounted a three-run comeback in the next frame, the right-hander became the pitcher of record. It was De Leon's first big-league win since 2017, marking the culmination of his long road back from Tommy John surgery in March 2018.
