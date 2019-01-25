Rays' Jose De Leon: On track with recovery
De Leon (elbow) is continuing his rehab and expects to resume minor-league games in May, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
De Leon underwent Tommy John surgery last March and is on track for a return in a little over a year. The 26-year-old resumed light throwing back in July and has been continuing with his rehab with no setbacks thus far.
