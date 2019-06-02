De Leon (elbow) allowed four earned runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman across three innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Columbus on Saturday. He struck out three.

The outing snapped a three-appearance scoreless streak for De Leon, and he gave up plenty of hard contact in the process. The right-hander allowed a double, a triple and a three-run home run during his time on the mound and worked up to 57 pitches overall. It was the highest pitch count yet for De Leon during his rehab, and it remains to be seen if he'll log at least one more minor-league appearance before activation is considered.