De Leon (elbow) will throw one inning or 25 pitches in an extended spring game Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is a big step for De Leon, as this will be the first time he's appeared in a live game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2018. While he's likely at least one month from coming off the injured list, the Rays are hopeful to have him back sometime in June.