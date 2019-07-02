Rays' Jose De Leon: Racks up strikeouts in rehab outing
De Leon (elbow) recorded nine strikeouts and allowed four earned runs on seven hits, a walk and a wild pitch over 4.2 innings, taking the loss for Triple-A Durham against Charlotte on Monday.
As his final line implies, De Leon's night was a mixed bag. However, one of the positives besides his nine strikeouts was that he worked up to 83 pitches. Monday's outing was De Leon's 10th overall in his rehab assignment, and he encouragingly managed to build on the seven whiffs he'd recorded his previous time out last Tuesday against Charlotte as well. De Leon's potential activation date remains unclear, but given his pitch count against the Knights, he's pretty well stretched out at this point.
More News
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Still plugging along in rehab stint•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Gets extension on rehab•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Mows down six in latest rehab start•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Pitches to contact in latest rehab•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Takes another step in rehab•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Another strong rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...