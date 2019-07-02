De Leon (elbow) recorded nine strikeouts and allowed four earned runs on seven hits, a walk and a wild pitch over 4.2 innings, taking the loss for Triple-A Durham against Charlotte on Monday.

As his final line implies, De Leon's night was a mixed bag. However, one of the positives besides his nine strikeouts was that he worked up to 83 pitches. Monday's outing was De Leon's 10th overall in his rehab assignment, and he encouragingly managed to build on the seven whiffs he'd recorded his previous time out last Tuesday against Charlotte as well. De Leon's potential activation date remains unclear, but given his pitch count against the Knights, he's pretty well stretched out at this point.