Rays' Jose De Leon: Rehab eventually moving to Durham
De Leon, who fired three scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and a walk while recording a strikeout in High-A Charlotte's win over St. Lucie last Thursday, is slated to continue his rehab with multiple appearances at Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
De Leon's outing was exponentially better than his first, an appearance in which he'd allowed a pair of earned runs over 1.2 innings. The right-hander worked up to 41 pitches, 26 of which found the strike zone. De Leon's next rehab appearance could come two levels higher at Triple-A Durham according to Toribio, who adds that De Leon could be ready to return in early June.
