Rays' Jose De Leon: Shifts to 60-day disabled list
The Rays moved De Leon (elbow) to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.
De Leon was on the 10-day disabled list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, and it was the acquisition of outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker that finally prompted the move to the 60-day DL. The 25-year-old may not resume throwing off flat ground until the offseason and his availability for the start of the 2019 season is not guaranteed.
