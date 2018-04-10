The Rays moved De Leon (elbow) to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

De Leon was on the 10-day disabled list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, and it was the acquisition of outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker that finally prompted the move to the 60-day DL. The 25-year-old may not resume throwing off flat ground until the offseason and his availability for the start of the 2019 season is not guaranteed.

