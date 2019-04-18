Rays' Jose De Leon: Slated to throw again Friday
De Leon is scheduled to throw in a game at extended spring training Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
De Leon will make a second appearance in Port Charlotte after throwing an inning in an extended spring game with no issues last week. The right-hander is trending in the right direction, though he remains without a concrete return timeline as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last March.
