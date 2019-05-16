De Leon (elbow) fired three scoreless innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, allowing two hits and issuing a walk while recording five strikeouts.

It was about as strong an outing for De Leon as the Rays could have hoped for in the bump up to the Triple-A level in his rehab. The right-hander worked up to 48 pitches, 32 which he got into the strike zone. De Leon now has back-to-back three-inning scoreless efforts, and the amount of bats he missed Wednesday was especially encouraging. The 26-year-old is slated to remain at Durham for the duration of his rehab, which should encompass the remainder of May at minimum.