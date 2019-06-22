De Leon (elbow) allowed an earned run on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman over two-plus innings in his most recent rehab outing for Triple-A Durham against Pawtucket on Wednesday.

De Leon had considerable location issues, leading to his exit after 63 pitches three batters into the third inning. The outing was De Leon's second since being granted an extension on his rehab assignment June 8, so a decision on his activation is looming. The rehabbing right-hander has logged nine minor-league appearances overall during his recovery, posting a 3.96 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 25 innings.