De Leon (elbow) fired two scoreless innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Monday, allowing two hits and three walks while recording two strikeouts.

De Leon technically upped his pitch count over his last rehab start, as he fired 53 offerings overall after hitting 52 last Tuesday against Norfolk. Even more important was the fact De Leon extended his Triple-A scoreless streak to 7.2 innings across three starts, and to 10.2 innings overall at the minor-league level. The right-hander may only need one more rehab appearance before being considered for activation.