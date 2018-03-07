De Leon was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Wednesday and will require Tommy John surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Formerly highly touted as a pitching prospect, De Leon missed significant time last season due to a lat strain, forearm tightness and ultimately elbow tendinitis. It's unclear if the current injury stemmed from either of the latter two incidents, but it's a terrible break for the 25-year-old regardless. He'll head to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion according to Topkin, but the worst-case scenario is still expected. De Leon will now miss the entirety of the 2018 season while rehabbing from the major procedure with the hopes of returning during the early portion of 2019.