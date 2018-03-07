Rays' Jose De Leon: Ticketed for Tommy John surgery
De Leon was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Wednesday and will require Tommy John surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Formerly highly touted as a pitching prospect, De Leon missed significant time last season due to a lat strain, forearm tightness and ultimately elbow tendinitis. It's unclear if the current injury stemmed from either of the latter two incidents, but it's a terrible break for the 25-year-old regardless. He'll head to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion according to Topkin, but the worst-case scenario is still expected. De Leon will now miss the entirety of the 2018 season while rehabbing from the major procedure with the hopes of returning during the early portion of 2019.
More News
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Turning heads this spring•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Lands on minors DL•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Goes only two innings Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Dominating GCL hitters on rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Expected to return to game action this week•
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...