Rays' Jose De Leon: Transferred to 60-day IL
De Leon (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list Friday.
De Leon remains with a clear timeline in his recovery from last spring's Tommy John surgery, but this transaction confirms that his return won't come until late May at the earliest. He'll make way on the 40-man roster for Casey Sadler, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.
