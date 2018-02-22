Rays' Jose De Leon: Turning heads this spring
De Leon has impressed the Rays with his performance and conditioning this spring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After an injury-plagued 2017, De Leon worked with Edgar Diaz, the trainer of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez this offseason. While the Rays have not explicitly shared their planned role for De Leon to begin 2018, his chances of becoming a factor in the rotation early on may have increased Thursday when top prospect Brent Honeywell left his bullpen session with a forearm strain. If healthy, De Leon should be called upon to make an impact with the Rays this season, but he's logged just 144.1 innings over the past two campaigns around several DL stints.
More News
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Lands on minors DL•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Goes only two innings Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Dominating GCL hitters on rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Expected to return to game action this week•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...