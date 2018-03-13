Rays' Jose De Leon: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
De Leon underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After seeking a second opinion on his elbow last week, De Leon ended up having the surgery, as expected. He'll be out all season and should be taken off of draft boards in single-season leagues. His dynasty-league appeal is very limited as well, as he was a mediocre prospect to begin with and is now out for over a year with no guarantee that he'll return to his former self once his rehab is complete.
