De Leon said Thursday that he plans to visit Dr. James Andrews in the coming days for a second opinion on the torn UCL in his right elbow, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

De Leon added that he wanted to get his Tommy John surgery done "as soon as possible," so it sounds like his consultation with Dr. Andrews is more of an assessment of how best to approach the procedure rather than the 25-year-old maintaining hope that he'll be able to treat the injury through non-surgical methods. The year-plus recovery timeline typically associated with Tommy John surgery should effectively eliminate any remaining appeal De Leon may have had in dynasty formats.