Rays' Jose De Leon: Will seek second opinion
De Leon said Thursday that he plans to visit Dr. James Andrews in the coming days for a second opinion on the torn UCL in his right elbow, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
De Leon added that he wanted to get his Tommy John surgery done "as soon as possible," so it sounds like his consultation with Dr. Andrews is more of an assessment of how best to approach the procedure rather than the 25-year-old maintaining hope that he'll be able to treat the injury through non-surgical methods. The year-plus recovery timeline typically associated with Tommy John surgery should effectively eliminate any remaining appeal De Leon may have had in dynasty formats.
More News
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Ticketed for Tommy John surgery•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Turning heads this spring•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Lands on minors DL•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Goes only two innings Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose De Leon: Dominating GCL hitters on rehab assignment•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...