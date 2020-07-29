Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Martinez, often referred to during his days as a Cardinal as simply a "professional hitter" for his natural ability in the batter's box, continues to live up to that term in the early going of the 2020 season. The 32-year-old has quickly discarded any rust brought about by his delayed July 17 arrival at summer camp, now having put together back-to-back two-hit efforts and pushing his average to .313 with Tuesday's production.