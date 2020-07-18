Martinez was on the field for workouts Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Martinez was absent from the first several weeks of camp, but his presence at Friday's workouts signals that he's cleared intake testing. It's unclear what physical state he's in, and with Opening Day less than a week away, whether he'll be available to begin the regular season remains to be seen. Martinez was traded to the Rays in January after slashing .269/.340/.410 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI in 2019.